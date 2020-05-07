I am writing this after listening to the news on May 3. Kim Jong Un, dictator of North Korea, has emerged after a mysterious absence.

Crowds of supporters line the street to show their adulation and unequivocal support for him. His base supports him no matter what he does, even when his actions or failures to act hurt many people. He lies. North Korea does not have systems to keep Kim accountable. He fires or reportedly sometimes kills officials who do not follow his line.

President Donald Trump tweeted. “I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!”

Trump has failed to negotiate a reduction in the development of missiles and likely nuclear warheads by North Korea. These missiles can reach our friends in South Korea and Japan and might be able to reach the U.S.

Kim leads a dictatorship in which elections are not free and fair and some people are excluded from voting. He operates a network of prisons and labor camps for political opponents and has reportedly killed some. The regime exerts extensive control over the North Korean economy.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

After tweeting about Kim, Trump used the rest of his day’s tweets to trash the very things that are needed to keep a democracy strong and vibrant — a strong free press and an opposition party that represents counter points of view. He mocked the call by former President George W. Bush to put aside partisanship.

There are warnings here for those of us who value our democracy.

John W. Eby

Manheim Township