President Donald Trump’s pardoning of four former Blackwater Worldwide military contractors responsible for the shooting deaths of 14 Iraqis in 2007 is one more illustration of the blatant racism that has been the hallmark of Trump’s four years in office.

Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, Dustin Heard and Nicholas Slatten gunned down the unarmed Iraqis, prompting an outcry from human rights organizations and sparking a public debate about the military’s use of private contractors in conflict zones.

Slatten was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. The others were convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to to between 12 and 15 years in prison.

Now these four will be free men.

It is important to note that Blackwater’s founder, Erik Prince, is the brother of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and a forceful ally of the Trump administration.

Trump’s outspoken racism, in my view, helped propel him into office, but more than 81 million American voters in November seemingly were sickened by his constant attacks on Blacks, Hispanics and other non-white individuals.

I believe that continuing to support Trump by displaying his signs and flags is, in essence, supporting racism.

Jack Lewis

Elizabethtown