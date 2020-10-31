A warning to the far-right, self-righteous Christians:

I believe many of you had been hoping that President Donald Trump would have an opportunity to replace a liberal Supreme Court justice with another conservative justice. That has happened, and it now gives conservatives an apparent 6-to-3 advantage on the Supreme Court.

This has been done, in my view, so Trump’s initiatives can be approved by a very biased court.

Regarding a potential reversal of Roe v. Wade, keep in mind that national polls show about two-thirds of Americans favor keeping the 1973 ruling in place.

Trump also has suggested the elimination of payroll taxes. You might think this is a good thing, but experts have said this could bankrupt Social Security as early as 2023. Maybe you are so rich that this wouldn’t bother you, but many of us are not independently wealthy.

Trump wants to do away with the Affordable Care Act. This could cause more than 20 million Americans to lose their insurance, and millions more could lose protections for preexisting conditions. Trump seemingly doesn’t care, as long as he can get rid of those he considers “freeloaders” and who are not part of his base.

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had not been dead for long when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Trump began planning for a right-right justice to take her place.

I think this was unconscionable, and so should you.

Larry Harsh

West Lampeter Township