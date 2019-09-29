A Sept. 8 letter writer (“Some questions for Trump supporters”) would like to know if God ordains all presidents, including Barack Obama. My answer is yes. And that is because my belief is that God is in control of everything. The one problem, if you will, is that we all have free will. And when we exert that free will each and every day, sometimes we just don’t get it right. That’s what happened when the American people elected Obama. And then they went and did it twice (the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over again, expecting different results).
I believe the big thing God is concerned about is our motives. And I believe that President Donald Trump’s motives are to help this country. I do not believe that was the case with Obama. And that is why in my initial letter to the editor (“Why this Christian supports Trump,” Aug. 28) I stated that I believe Trump was called. I believe Obama’s motives were power and prestige, among other things. And that’s why a lot of bad things happened.
A lot of good things are happening under Trump, and they will continue in 2020. Because God doesn’t call the qualified, he qualifies the called. Read that again.
Just because someone is called by God to do something does not necessarily mean it’s going to be easy. I personally have been called to do many things that have been/are difficult.
April Boyer
Ephrata