President Joe Biden might not have all the answers on how to slow global warming, but at least he’s aware of the problem.

Former President Donald Trump ignored the problem, even reversing some environmental regulations enacted under the Obama administration.

Trump also tried to deny that the COVID-19 virus was a problem — perhaps all the way until he was sickened by the virus last fall.

A recent TV interview featured Dr. Anthony Fauci and former Lancaster County resident Dr. Deborah Birx, who said once the virus hit the United States, 100,000 deaths were inevitable, but the other 400,000-plus could have been prevented by timely action.

I believe that the mistakes of the Trump administration will haunt the U.S. for years to come.

Turk Pierce

New Holland