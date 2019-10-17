Our president is inconsistent, as shown by his multitude of contrary pronunciations. He is already mounting his impeachment defense by declaring that he didn’t ask Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, and then later saying he did do it, but it wasn’t bad. Then he adds fuel to his own fire seemingly on purpose and in a taunting manner, by calling on China to investigate Biden (a likely political opponent), compounding the original illegal infraction. Then the next day it was all a “joke.”
This is the president of the United States, not a Vegas entertainer (or is it?). His actions seem very confusing. And that’s the idea. Legal defenses such as affluenza (growing up rich and not knowing the difference between right and wrong); insanity; stand your ground; and others have worked well in the past. Trump is creating a brand-new defense that will likely be successful since no one yet understands it.
It is the “loose cannon defense” — making so many contradictory and outrageous statements that no prosecutor can make sense of it or make any of it “stick.” Diabolically clever and likely to succeed. Remember, you read it in LNP first.
David Deihl
West Lampeter Township