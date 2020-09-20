In the past, presidents of our country took on the responsibility of protecting citizens in times of danger. The vast majority of those presidents knew they had an obligation to give people the truth about the danger. In addition, they understood the need to give the truth in a timely, measured way — and with plans to address the danger.

Now, let’s suppose President Donald Trump had told Americans the truth about COVID-19 back in February when, by his own admission, he knew how dangerous it is.

If Trump had given us the real truth in a way that would help us understand what we were up against and what we needed to do to mitigate the danger, he could have given us hope, confidence and knowledge to overcome panic.

This is what previous presidents did in difficult situations. Instead, Trump again lied. In fact, his ongoing dishonesty continuously and significantly downplays the danger. Because too many people believed his lies, they did not take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and others. It is unconscionable that this president just continued in his self-serving, mocking way, even endangering his own supporters at large gatherings.

In my view, there should be no question in anyone’s mind that Trump’s lies resulted in many more deaths than there would have been — and continue to be — if he had told us the truth in February.

At this writing, there have been approximately 6.6 million American cases of COVID-19 and 196,000 American deaths. What an unnecessary tragedy! What a betrayal!

Dianna Wills

Marietta