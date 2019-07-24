In the July 16 letter “Letters seem to be edited with bias,” the writer complains that his letters are being edited by LNP staff. He states that liberal letters receive less editing. This is nothing but typical partisan political whining.
I do take exception to two items in his letter. First, that Attorney General William Barr clearly stated there was no obstruction and that Barr is highly respected. As President Donald Trump’s hand-picked appointee, Barr is clearly biased. The fact is, Barr’s conclusions aren’t supported by the actual Mueller report.
The most stunning claim the letter writer makes regards Trump’s lying and the lack of proof. There are more than 10,000 proven lies since Trump’s inauguration. For example, Trump just claimed that the most China ever spent in purchases from U.S. farmers was $16 billion. Trump’s own government reported that China spent more than $29 billion in purchases from U.S. farmers in 2014.
Trump pushed his “birther” claim regarding President Barack Obama. He lied that he had evidence. He later admitted that he had no evidence and that his claim had been proven false.
Fox News’ Shepard Smith regularly calls out Trump’s lies and sets the record straight. Smith is a widely respected news anchor and not another of the evening opinion hosts/entertainers.
It is mind-boggling that Republicans such as the letter writer continue to bury their heads in the sand when it comes to Trump. Trump is a morally and ethically bankrupt person. The years of lying prove it.
Steve Bright
Manheim Township