Numerous liberal letter writers have accused President Donald Trump of being a racist. I believe the facts reject this. Trump signed legislation that reduced sentences for minor drug crimes and freed many people of color from prison.

With help from South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Trump introduced Opportunity Zones in numerous minority communities, which resulted in substantial business investment.

In conjunction with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Trump supported more school choice, which can benefit minority students in cities.

As a result of the Trump administration’s significant reduction in regulations adversely affecting small businesses, as well as his Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, minorities reached their lowest unemployment rates in history prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Numerous Black leaders have said that Trump has done more for African Americans than any president in their lifetime. The above facts justify their statements.

Concerning the election, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court extended the deadline for mail-in ballots that had been postmarked by Election Day to 5 p.m. Nov. 6. I believe that move violated the U.S. Constitution.

In October 2019, the Republican-led state Legislature passed Act 77, which allowed for no-excuse mail-in voting. Some state Republicans now believe Act 77 was unconstitutional.

If the 2020 presidential votes in Pennsylvania had been limited to just those who voted in person and those who voted by absentee ballot using the pre-Act 77 rules, I believe Trump would have won Pennsylvania.

Frank C. Fryburg

Manheim Township