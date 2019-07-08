President Donald Trump’s decision to have military equipment — including Marine One, the Blue Angels and military tanks — at the Fourth of July celebration on the National Mall is the definition of waste and abuse of our tax dollars.
Republicans cannot condone this and then rail against government spending. Sounds like “Do as I say, not as I do.” What happened to the party that was known for fiscal constraint?
Let Trump pay for it with the money he is reaping from the Secret Service billings for his 200-plus days at his golf properties.
Diane Tyson
East Lampeter Township