In response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, former President Donald Trump, in a speech to the National Rifle Association, suggested that every school building should have a single point of entry, strong exterior fencing, metal detectors and hardened doors. In addition, there should be a police officer or armed guard on duty at all times. Teachers should be armed with concealed weapons in the classroom, Trump said.

Regrettably, Trump suggested nothing about strengthening gun control laws that allowed an 18-year-old to purchase two assault-style weapons and several hundred rounds of military-grade ammunition — without apparent challenge or question — so he could kill 19 students and two teachers. The type of ammunition that the Uvalde shooter used ensured, in some cases, that bodies were shredded beyond identification.

While the Uvalde massacre was in a school, lax gun laws have enabled the killing of citizens of all ages and colors in places of worship, movie theaters, college campuses, shopping malls, entertainment venues, health care facilities and grocery stores.

By Trump’s reasoning, we can prevent killings in these places simply by “hardening” them. Fence in churches, markets, malls, theaters, etc. Put metal detectors at a single point of entry and give the person in charge a gun.

More generally, per Trump and some offended gun owners, the country is seemingly supposed to do everything it can to change our everyday world, driving up costs and inconvenience in all possible venues where a crazed shooter could possibly wreak havoc — just so they can purchase assault-style weapons without being inconvenienced.

Norm Yunginger

East Hempfield Township