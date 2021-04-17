The March 18 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “America will miss Trump” renders, in my estimation, an indecorous, fawning paean to the only twice impeached U.S. president.

After meeting with New York prosecutors at least eight times, Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, called New York’s ongoing investigation of Trump “a proctological exam of the highest order.”

Space permits mention of no more than one of Trump’s stew of pathologies and multitudinous character defects.

When Trump was consumed by the birther nonsense, he lambasted former President Barack Obama for not releasing his grades from Harvard University. It is common knowledge that Obama graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School and was president of the Harvard Law Review.

In 2015, Trump had Cohen send a letter to Fordham University threatening legal action if it released Trump’s grades. Calling someone “Low IQ” is one of Trump’s favorite, puerile playground taunts. Apparently he feared that the release of his own grades would expose him as a person of low IQ.

Since seemingly learning the dark arts from his mentor, Roy Cohn, Trump’s malevolent behavior has been in plain sight. We should have anticipated his crowning folly — his final, calamitous grift.

Meanwhile, the March 18 letter states, for “the wacky weather and pestilence to calm down ... the answer is to get right with God.”

I’ll suggest perhaps another “answer”: for professed Christians who support Trump to finally be disabused of their unholy alliance with him.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster