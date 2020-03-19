My father was not perfect. He had a temper, was authoritarian, and was often tactless. One thing I knew about my dad was that he would protect our family first, no matter what. He was willing to give his life for his family. He did not react well to disloyalty.

President Donald Trump possesses many of the same personality traits. Despite being vilified daily as a racist, xenophobe, etc., his priority is the security and safety of the American people. The Democrats have thrown everything but the kitchen sink at this man in an effort to destroy him and regain their power. Yet Trump steadfastly puts the American people first, before immigrants here illegally, before criticism from European allies and before his own political interests.

Now he’s being accused of incompetently handling the COVID-19 pandemic, even though he took steps to mitigate the damage by putting a ban on travel from China long before anyone thought it was necessary. For this action, he was predictably called a racist. Medical experts have confirmed that this bold move markedly helped to deter the early spread of the virus in the U.S.

So ask yourself: Do you want a president who has proven repeatedly that he will go to the mat for the American people, or a president from a party that is only consumed with regaining power and has acted out this obsession at the expense of their fellow Americans ever since Hillary Clinton’s defeat in 2016?

Mae Stehman

Lititz