Given the current Iran confrontation, liberals voice 99% negatives. “His behavior’s dangerous and deranged.” “Before Trump, there was no crisis.” “He has zero foreign policy strategy.”
These comments astound me. But they are standard operating procedure for the liberal mob. President Donald Trump’s foreign policy strategies are obvious. He displays them every time he speaks.
Puzzled? Not surprised. Liberals’ propaganda machines only cover perceived negatives, even if the strategies are good for our country.
What strategies? Here are the foundational principles:
1. Strengthen America economically.
2. Build superior U.S. military capabilities.
3. Develop energy independence.
4. Every discussion’s a negotiation. Do not divulge most of your next steps.
5. Offer wealth as the endgame.
6. Speak directly to the country’s citizens.
7. Reaffirm: We seek no war or regime change.
8. Talk unambiguously when threatened.
9. Change prior foreign policies not in America’s interests.
10. Act immediately when red lines are crossed. Take actions larger than expected. Keep enemies off balance, confront and contain.
11. State recognizable “off-ramps” to “help” foes choose their next steps.
12. Talk with anyone. Keep friends close and enemies closer.
13. Use above to strangle your enemies’ financial positions.
Constantly reevaluate where negotiations sit in order to reduce opponent’s options. If this requires abrupt strategy changes, do so immediately. Even if change opens you to criticisms. Liberals’ speculations will further confuse your adversaries. FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) are part of Trump’s weapons.
Surprised? Then watch and listen.
Bill Kleine
Pequea Township