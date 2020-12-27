Our commander in chief lost the only war he ever fought — one he himself declared March 19 against the novel coronavirus.

In less than 12 months, more Americans have died in this war (more than 325,000, as of Wednesday evening) than in the Iraq War (4,497), the Afghanistan War (2,216), the Vietnam War (58,209), the Korea War (36,516), World War I (116,516) and all others, except the Civil War (about 750,000) and World War II (405,399).

The coronavirus war kills, however, at a rate greater than even these latter two. At the average rate, of 26,000 per month, this war would in four years kill 1,240,444 Americans — three times those killed in World War II and almost twice that in the Civil War (accounting for both sides).

President Donald Trump failed, as he has failed in almost everything he has ever done, except pretending to be a success. When his failure in this war became apparent to all sentient beings, he surrendered. Trump will spend the rest of his life futilely defending his legacy to an ever-diminishing, oblivious audience. It is entirely fitting that he be relegated to the dustbin of history with a sad collection of other losers.

M. Kelly Tillery

Manheim Township