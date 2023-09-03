Do Republicans who support former President Donald Trump set a poor example for their children?

I have to wonder if the parents of Trump Republicans allow or encourage their children — if they play school sports or run for a class office — to say it was rigged if they lose a game, an election or something they may be trying out for.

Also, would they allow their children to call the winning team “cheaters” or show up at the winners’ celebration event to try to stop it, possibly with violence?

I wonder if it would be OK with them to have their children make fun of people who have disabilities, and with whom they disagree and don’t like.

I wonder if it would be OK with them if their children admired, praised and supported people who break our laws.

I keep hearing these same people claim to have moral values, and I would really like to know what they are.

My parents raised me to respect the law, never cheat, always be honest, be a good sport, congratulate the winning team and try harder to win next time!

Denny Wayne

Lebanon