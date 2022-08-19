It always amuses me when reading letters from supporters of former President Donald Trump — such as the Aug. 2 letter “Life was better during Trump’s term” — that seem to justify Trump’s coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol.

They write about how great the economy was under Trump when, in fact, America lost about 3 million jobs during Trump’s single term, making him the worst president at handling the economy since Republican Herbert Hoover during the Great Depression.

President Joe Biden has already added nearly 9 million jobs to the economy and continues to fix the huge mess left by Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic. I believe that mishandling caused thousands of needless deaths and cost millions of jobs as businesses closed.

With the parts of his agenda already passed by Congress, Biden has, in my view, done more to improve Americans’ everyday lives than any president since Lyndon Johnson. Trump only improved his own bottom line and that of the wealthiest 1% of Americans with his $2 trillion in tax cuts that never trickled down to working Americans.

It’s sad that Trump supporters continue to blame nonexistent elites and media when they are the ones who seemingly have been duped by the biggest fraud in history — someone who will face consequences, I believe, for his failed coup attempt and for threatening our democracy.

The U.S. House select committee will continue to shine the light on truth. Justice will be done — despite the arrogance and inability of Trump supporters to grasp reality and assign blame where it belongs, with Trump’s treason.

Doug Williams

Elizabeth Township