That “Nero fiddled while Rome burned” is perhaps apocryphal. What, in my view, history will record — and may be remembered as long — is that President Donald Trump dithered while COVID-19 raged.

During January and February, he downplayed repeated warnings from intelligence agencies about the threat. And in the first half of March, he still mostly refused to act, regaling us daily with inane happy talk.

Trump, with his obsessive, mindless prattle and noxious tweets, incites violence: First “LIBERATE MINNESOTA.” Then “LIBERATE MICHIGAN.” Then “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”

Understandably, perhaps, liberty seems to be on everyone’s mind. Charles Stouff, in his May 17 op-ed (“Give me liberty or give me a stimulus check”) quotes Benjamin Franklin: “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

With diligent research, it is evident that this frequently repeated quotation is often taken out of context. Franklin was actually arguing in defense of the authority of the legislature to govern in the interests of collective security, in this instance.

The eminently quotable Franklin also said, to paraphrase, “either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.”

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster