The Boston Globe recently published an article on what history will look back on, in addition to former President Donald Trump’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its hundreds of thousands of deaths.

The “quieter” health crisis was Trump’s far-reaching rollback of environmental and occupational safeguards that resulted, per the Boston Globe, in more than 22,000 deaths during Trump’s term alone.

From relaxing air pollution standards at coal-fired plants and weakening fuel-economy rules for cars, to allowing new uses of asbestos and weakening safety rules for underground miners, the damage done by Trump to Americans’ health has been profound. He tried to nullify more than 100 protections relating to air, water and global warming. These were safeguards for our greatest resources: our children and our workers.

There were sharp increases in pollution caused by small airborne particles that are released when fossil fuels burn. These cause an increase in heart attacks, strokes, lung diseases and premature births.

The Trump administration refused to ban chlorpyrifos, a toxic insecticide that children are exposed to when eating fruits and vegetables. Trump allowed tens of thousands of infants in the womb to be exposed to mercury from unchecked power plant emissions.

Now the Biden administration must try to overcome this damage, including the four-year delay in addressing climate change. There must be support for wind, solar and geothermal energy, as well as an end to the massive federal subsidies and tax breaks that artificially prop up fossil fuels at taxpayer expense.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township