In July, former President Donald Trump’s lawyers presented CNN with an assertion that CNN’s continued description of Trump as lying about the 2020 election represents defamation.

CNN defamed Trump, they said, because, using a commonly available definition, Trump was not lying; he “subjectively believes” there was election fraud.

Lying is knowing what you say is wrong, with the intent to mislead. Everyone knows that Trump pathologically employed upselling and the use of alternative facts to gain the White House — and it never stopped.

The latest excursion into Big Lie territory is that all these fibs actually describe Trump’s subjective reality. In his inner world, “everybody knows” that what Trump speaks is The Truth and that any contrary opinions are necessarily insincere and inaccurate. This was the moral compass for the rudder of our ship of state.

A commonly available definition for “delusion” is that it’s “an idiosyncratic belief or impression that is firmly maintained despite being contradicted by what is generally accepted as reality or rational argument, typically a symptom of mental disorder.”

Trump has set out to prove that CNN, and many others, defamed him because he innocently believed in election fraud and, by extension, likely the rest of his whole fabulous internal cosmology.

In the end, it’s quite a ways from the motivations of an attention-seeking and self-promoting real estate wheeler-dealer to those of a delusional former president desperate to hold on to office. Or seeking to regain it.

Jim Weber

West Hempfield Township