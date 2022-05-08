U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and many Republicans up for election have been saying that President Joe Biden did not send enough military support to Ukraine before the invasion and thus encouraged Vladimir Putin to to invade that country.

Could Biden have done more? Probably. But did Putin receive other encouragement from anyone else?

Then-President Donald Trump met with Putin and said he didn’t think Putin would lie to him. Trump even said he would believe Putin over his own national security and intelligence agencies. Trump said NATO was obsolete and ordered significant U.S. troop reduction from NATO bases.

Trump held up military assistance to Ukraine for a few months. And finally, when Putin sent the Russian military to attack Ukraine, Trump said Putin was a “genius” and “very savvy.”

We know all this because Trump said it loud and clear in interviews on TV. I believe that all of this encouraged Putin to go forward with his attempted dream of a “Greater Russia” — a de facto reconstitution of the Soviet Union.

But the one thing we do not know is what Trump and Putin talked about when they were alone or spoke alone. That was unprecedented in U.S. diplomacy. Previously, there were always others present on both sides. But these conversations were quite secret.

My suspicion — with no real proof — is that Trump made a deal to acquiesce to Putin’s dream of a Russian sphere of influence. I suspect that Ukraine was to be sacrificed, just as Czechoslovakia was sacrificed to Germany before the start of World War II.

Jay R. George

Manheim