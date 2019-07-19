President Donald Trump’s obsession with attempting to restore coal’s former economic importance is wrong on two counts. The demand for coal is decreasing as gas and renewables increase. There is no point in subsidizing coal to prop up an ever-diminishing number of workers (about 52,000 vs. 310,000 in gas and 374,000 in solar). There is no future in coal.
But more importantly, coal emits methane after being mined, releasing large amounts of a greenhouse gas that affects climate change. This can be seen in data from satellites that observe greenhouse gases. Even coal storage piles emit methane and can easily be seen in the satellite data. In other words, you don’t even have to burn the coal for it to contribute to climate change.
By removing Obama-era restrictions on coal-fired plants, we are prolonging a dying industry while accelerating adverse effects to the climate.
Jay Parrish
East Petersburg