It's been about six months since the presidential election. Donald Trump persists with “Stop the steal,” which relates to there allegedly being widespread voter fraud via a still-ongoing conspiracy that stole the election from him.

This conspiracy was supposedly accomplished via an anomaly in which thousands of votes were switched; the backs of voting machines in 28 states being opened up and mischief being done; thousands of dead people voting; mysterious boxes; special pens used to invalidate ballots; criminal acts by poll workers, etc.

These actions would require hundreds, if not thousands, of co-conspirators — all of whom have kept this conspiracy, its planning and its aftermath a total secret for months and months.

Really?

Many in our electorate believe that there’s an ongoing secret being kept by thousands of individuals?

Ben Franklin’s saying, “Three may keep a secret, if two of them are dead,” suggests the most likely reality is there’s no secret conspiracy.

Yet millions of Republicans nonetheless continue to actively believe this Trump lie, and to profess his alleged goodness. They purposely ignore his immoral failings and his proven lies. They seek to actively champion his every cause and babble.

Worship is defined as “extreme devotion or intense love or admiration of any kind.” Republican worship of Trump abounds. Do they spend this same amount of worshipping time and energy on their own religious faith? It seems Trump’s become an idol that has trumped the spirituality and morality of true religion — and that’s a sinful shame.

Robert B. Evans

East Lampeter Township