This is about President Donald Trump, not the Republican Party. Trump has been sued by thousands because he’s cheated many businesses into bankruptcy. Trump’s business model is lying and cheating — over and over. His victims couldn’t afford spending years in court to collect their money. Time and attrition are his game’s commodity. Trump borrows money, pays himself and his family millions, and goes bankrupt, leaving nothing for others.
Anyone can get rich like that. Selling real estate to Russians and Saudis at multiple times market value. Trump Tower is sold as 68 stories to increase prices, but is only 58 stories. Nothing’s too silly.
Followers disregard Trump’s shamelessness. Only a soulless crook could repeatedly cheat everyone, including our precious country and Constitution. Trump sees his supporters as foolish for believing his lies (more than 15,000) that get bigger and worse. Trump has proved nothing is too disgusting to cause defections from him.
Trump’s charitable foundation and university were closed by New York state as fraudulent. Trump’s behavior is textbook “organized crime.” He’s surrounded by convicted criminals. Remove this crook. The Trump administration is now in court arguing to remove preexisting health conditions coverage! Surprise!
Democracy is at risk with foreign election interference. Trump (through Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell) is killing governmental checks and balances. Don’t Trump supporters remember those who died for truth, rule of law, fair elections and freedom?
We cannot survive Trump’s reelection. Tweeting 120 times in one day — no work to do? Remove Trump. He’s the enemy from within! Mike Pence will be president.
J.L. Trihon
West Lampeter Township