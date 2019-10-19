It’s amazing to see on the news or read in the newspapers about the Republican outrage at President Donald Trump for selling out our Kurdish allies. If the people who voted for Don the Con had looked at his past business practices or read about his life at all, they would have realized he would sell out his mother for personal gain.
His statement about the Kurds not helping us during World War II is almost too ridiculous to even mention. Trump didn’t do his part to help us out in Vietnam. Instead he was such a coward that Daddy allegedly bribed a doctor to keep him out.
Now, I’m no fan of wars but with Trump abandoning one of our allies, we are going to have a very difficult time trying to convince another nation or group of people to assist us.
Is this really what making America great again is all about? Betraying those who help us? The blood of the Kurdish people is now on the hands of every person who voted for Trump and on every Republican representative in office.
I’m sure Hillary Clinton would have had more experience and intelligence than to betray an ally in a fight against the Islamic State group. Trump is a perfect example of why a business person should not be president. You would not call your plumber if you were having a heart attack now, would you? Vote out all Trump-supporting Republicans in 2020 and really make America great again.
John J. Alcorn
Mount Joy