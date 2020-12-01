I wonder if Republicans understand that after the demonstrations now being put on by President Donald Trump and assorted Trump minions they may never win another political campaign.

After standing by as Republicans across the U.S. did everything they could to block, suppress and deny the voting rights of American citizens, Trump now is refusing to concede the election. Trump should not be allowed to get away with this. He is having temper tantrums of magnificent proportions with which every mother of a 2-year-old is eminently familiar. I should think Republicans in this and every other state would be ashamed to admit they belong to Trump’s party. In my view, it should be a cold day in hell before they ever win another election of any kind.

Be aware: Trump can, and most likely will, cause as much damage to this country as he possibly can before he is escorted out of the White House — and he might have to be escorted out. Perhaps he knows there may be a prison cell waiting for him. I, for one, cannot wait to see him in it.

Cheryl Fontaine

Lancaster