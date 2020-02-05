In October 2016, just one month before the election, many Republicans were having a difficult time backing Donald Trump. Would someone with this type of behavior be able to conduct himself in a presidential manner? Would aligning themselves with this man lead to their own political demise?
Now, three years later, we have the answer to both of these questions. And the same people who questioned his behavior have chosen to support him in hopes of riding his coattails back into office.
When we visit doctors, we hold them accountable to a certain level of professional behavior. The same applies with teachers, police officers, judges — and the list goes on. Misconduct, sometimes even in their personal life, is often met with removal from their position.
Trump has not, in my view, shown any attempt at acting in a presidential manner. Imagine what will be in store for his final four years, without him worrying about reelection.
The Democrats have the opportunity to remove the president from office in November. Maybe Joe Biden wasn’t their best candidate, and the president did them a huge favor. I suggest that they put this impeachment process behind them quickly and get to work.
Dave Bush
East Earl Township