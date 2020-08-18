I have had the privilege of being a Catholic theologian at a seminary, a psychotherapist at a Philadelphia medical university and a teacher of philosophy and ethics at a college in Lancaster.

Using my background, I can only conclude that President Donald Trump is a deeply wounded person, psychologically and spiritually. He is seemingly the victim of a heartless, despotic father whose inhumanity he imitates. For example, we see his attraction to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un and his constant demeaning and cruel attacks on people he doesn’t like. Lacking empathy and sympathy, he cannot see or care about anyone but himself, whom he idolizes.

I have concluded that what Trump is doing is not his fault. He is so deeply destroyed that he cannot understand or care about the cruel and dangerous ways he attacks people who don’t serve his needs. Also, he does not and cannot understand the Constitution and its sacred words “We the People” and “a more perfect Union.” So he feels free to disregard it.

In summation, Trump is a very damaged and dangerous man who needs to be understood, feared and pitied. He deserves our prayers, but not our trust. He must be removed from office this November. God help him. God help America.

Anthony T. Massimini, Ph. D.

Ronks