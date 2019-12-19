Some people believe they will gain respect with fear and by misleading others and being unwilling to accept blame. Telling one more lie is easier than apologizing, because subsequently, they lose their credibility. These people are not interested in the advice of others, because they need to be in control. Plus, they believe their knowledge is superior.
This attitude may account for why President Donald Trump has one of the highest staff turnovers. And, for these same reasons, our allies are also having a difficult time dealing with the president.
Trump is under several investigations, which will continue after his term. His history suggests he will continue to play the victim. He remains self-absorbed, unable to claim any responsibility and is quick to blame the media or Democrats.
The fact that the president is consistently willing to overstep the boundaries of the law is an indication of his sense of self-importance. It’s all about him, and he demonstrated that when he asked Ukraine to do him a political favor.
Prior to that incident, Trump said he would be willing to accept information from a foreign country regarding an election. This is a misuse of power for personal gain, which is against the law, representing high crimes and misdemeanors. It is a corruption of our elections.
I believe the president will be impeached. However, he will probably not be removed from office, so the concern is that his behavior may become even more erratic.
Larry R. Widdoss
Manor Township