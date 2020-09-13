During a phone interview with The New York Times’ Peter Baker on Aug. 26, President Donald Trump was asked what he would do with another four years. Trump responded, “But so I think, I think it would be, I think it would be very, very, I think we’d have a very, very solid, we would continue what we’re doing, we’d solidify what we’ve done, and we have other things on our plate that we want to get done.”

This response may imply that Trump hasn’t given the issue a lot of thought, with so many challenges facing him at the moment. Or it might suggest he’s one very confused, unfocused and aging man. In either case, it probably explains why the Republican Party decided to not produce a 2020 platform for its general campaign.

Norm Yunginger

East Hempfield Township