On Jan. 6, America was treacherously attacked by an enemy whose strategy, propaganda, mobilization, planning, attack orders, and execution were not instigated by a foreign power, but by the very person elected to protect America from our foes.

In my view, former President Donald Trump brazenly, and without remorse, committed sedition (speech and actions causing discomfort and rebellion against government) leading to an insurrection.

I believe Trump’s betrayal of his country can only be called treason. Article III, Section 3, of our Constitution defines this act as “levying War” — assembling armed people to overthrow government or resist its laws — against the United States or “adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”

Somehow, Trump must pay for his destruction of democracy. Under federal law, the penalties for treason include “not less than five years in prison.” And, if convicted, an individual “shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”

I am hopeful the Senate will not fail to follow up on this accusation at the impeachment trial — to send a message to the rest of the world that America will no longer be a nation “of the Trump, by the Trump, and for the Trump.’’

James D. Stauffer

Manheim Township