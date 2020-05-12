A month or two ago, we were warned that up to 2.2 million Americans might die from COVID-19. Now, thankfully, it looks like that number will be drastically lower. As much as the media and other haters try to diminish the job President Donald Trump has done, no one would have ever predicted that his actions might have saved up to 2.1 million lives. Trump’s administration provided two Navy hospital ships, ventilators and personal protective equipment quickly to some places they were needed.

Meanwhile in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo insisted that nursing homes couldn’t “discriminate” by turning away COVID-19 patients.

Some simple math reveals that at this point roughly 27% of the COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have occurred in New York. Perhaps if the state of New York had leadership like Trump has been providing throughout this crisis, the national death toll could have been a lot lower.

It seems to me that, in a way, Trump can be credited with preventing approximately 97% of the deaths and Cuomo is, in a way, responsible for about 27% of them. Even after all of that, there have been Democrats saying that Cuomo would be a good replacement for Joe Biden if he doesn't remain the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Two words I never want to hear together are “president” and “Cuomo.”

Glenn Stoltzfus

Penn Township