The Kurds have been our allies for the last decade, losing thousands of soldiers in the process of successfully being assisted by the United States in fighting the Islamic State group. In addition, they have imprisoned tens of thousands of Islamic State fighters who may now escape and rejoin the Islamic State forces.
President Donald Trump, in his phone call with Recep Erdogan, the leader of Turkey, gave him the green light to invade Syria with the objective of “ethnic cleansing” — or slaughtering — of the Kurds. This genocide was enabled by the rapid removal of our troops, allowing the confiscation of our weapons and endangering our nuclear devices.
In the future, any country that trusts the United States is a fool.
Joseph M. Oestreich, SPC E-5, U.S. Army Signal Corps
1963-67 with an 18-month tour in Southeast Asia
Caernarvon Township