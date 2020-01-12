Through the time President Donald Trump has been in office, informed observers have wondered how our commander in chief might react to — or cause — a genuine international crisis. With the recent killing of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s commander of security and intelligence forces, the answer now is clear.
While top military advisers put the killing of Soleimani on their list of possible action options, they reportedly did it to show why all of the other choices were more plausible and reasonable. The New York Times reported that Pentagon officials were stunned and flabbergasted by Trump’s extreme selection. That was true in large part because Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama had rejected that type of option as too provocative and too destructive of all of the work that had been done. Moreover, Obama had negotiated the nuclear pact with Iran to reduce tensions.
The military officials should have realized that this president makes little use of careful consideration or serious evaluation of consequence.
By his actions, Trump has offended Iran, Iraq, our NATO allies and others around the world by forcing Iran and its allies in the region to retaliate in order not to look as if they are backing down from the new attack.
Iran is planning to revive its nuclear program and move toward the development of nuclear weapons. Iraqi lawmakers have voted to expel U.S. troops from their country. Trump’s reckless actions might win him support from the extreme right wing, but what have they done to the rest of the world?
Terry W. Blue
Manor Township