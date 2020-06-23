President Donald Trump is a quitter!

Think about it. Trump withdrew from (quit) the Paris climate accord. Trump withdrew from (quit) the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Trump recently told the World Health Organization that the U.S. would withdraw from that organization. And Trump announced last month that the U.S. is quitting the Open Skies Treaty.

Trump typically announces these departures with grievances that he’s not being treated fairly. Some would reflect that each decision is commendable. I see larger questions.

Is Trump a keen negotiator, or is he incapable of a reaching a better deal? Hmmm. Is there a similarity to his multiple bankruptcies, in which he walked away from obligations and others suffered the consequences? Is walking away from the aforementioned entities in America’s best interest? What’s been built up during Trump’s time as president? Are we better off now than we were four years ago? Are we still considered the world’s leader, or is opinion shifting to China?

Presidents are expected to lead the country, not with grievances but with vision. Real leaders do not assign blame, but rather lead all of us by example. I want a president who leads the U.S. and by that, I mean all of us.

Roger Beebe

Honey Brook