Selfishness, involving a sense of entitlement, a lack of empathy and a need for admiration — there we have it, a definition of narcissism.
Some supporters of President Donald Trump explain all the criticism he receives as hatefulness. My question for them is how can they love a person with these personality traits. He can’t love you back.
Psychologists know that breaking this cycle of entitlement and self-admiration is almost impossible. They give up and say the narcissist just has to end up where he is not entitled. For Trump, that would be out of the White House and incarcerated.
There is another problem with the president now — his inability to focus on reality. Since he cannot make up his mind from one week to the next, he must gaslight anyone who reminds him of what he said last week. But since he does not have an excellent memory and he changes his mind continuously, he only gaslights himself.
A man who can tap the button on nuclear weapons — but who doesn’t even know whom he’s gaslighting — is a danger to humanity.
Egon de Uriarte
Lancaster