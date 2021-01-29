In my view, former President Donald Trump is responsible for the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He invited a mob to Washington, D.C., for a “wild” event and incited insurrection with a conspiracy-laced and lie-ridden speech.

Maybe Trump thought he could use the resulting riot to maintain power. Maybe he just enjoyed watching people tear it all down and wreak vengeance on his enemies.

Trump watched on TV while people’s lives were in danger and, for hours, did absolutely nothing to stop the violence. According to news reports, he needed prodding to produce a brief, wooden video that, in my view, essentially condoned the violence.

Obviously, there must be consequences for his ugly, anti-democratic actions. Trump should be convicted at his impeachment trial and prevented from running for office again and doing further harm to this country. He should be utterly disgraced.

I believe the GOP is equally guilty for this debacle. Republicans have abetted Trump’s behavior for years, seemingly thinking they could use him for their purposes, yet still control him. Many Republicans amplified Trump’s nonsense about “massive voter fraud,” insinuating that he might have won an election that he comprehensively lost.

Despite this violent insurrection, Congressman Lloyd Smucker and 146 other Republicans in Congress objected to accepting some states’ certified election results just hours after the insurrection. Their objection effectively supported the goal of the rioters: to disenfranchise millions of legal voters in certain states because they did not vote for Trump.

After four years of Trump, this is where we are.

Brenda Eichelberger

West Donegal