The Republican Party should, in my view, be known as the Death Party. There are 166,000 Americans dead, with many more to come.

President Donald Trump told hospitals to bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with their COVID-19 data. Trump has not fully listened to Dr. Anthony Fauci and other knowledgeable medical experts amid the explosion of deaths.

Worse still is the Republican Party and its blind and dumb obeisance to Trump’s ego, which is running (or ruining) this country. Many thousands die, and Trump insists on putting our children at risk by forcing the opening of schools. And what was once a functioning Republican Party acquiesces to Trump’s idiocy with very little disagreement. These spineless senators and members of Congress should hide in shame for their cowardice.

Brad Tinkham

Elizabethtown