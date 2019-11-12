For decades, guarded by a pack of expensive and unethical lawyers, businessman and now President Donald Trump has slithered back and forth across the line of legality. Any quick study of our history will find abuse by the powerful, but the party of Trump is not the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower, Reagan, the Bushes or even Nixon.
It’s been reported that former President Bill Clinton suggested to Trump that he become more involved in politics. If that is true, Clinton has gotten revenge on the Republicans who impeached him in 1998.
Our history has not been kind to any group that has compromised its principles like the Trump Republicans. I’m just concerned about the Democrats’ policies when my party is rightly cast into the wilderness.
Carlton Groff
Fulton Township