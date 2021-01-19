Many on these pages have bewailed U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s recent actions: trying to invalidate Pennsylvania’s election results and voting against the second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Both stances, of course, are consistent with other Trump Republicans.

In my view, we knew from the 2018 election what Smucker is. He is a Trump Republican, first and foremost, whose congressional votes almost always replicated Trump’s desires.

Though we didn’t know precisely who Trump was in 2016, we did in the latest election. In spite of this, local voters again voted overwhelmingly for these two Trump Republicans — and their totally predictable actions — in the 2020 election.

To those who voted for them, I believe it now takes real gall to blame Smucker for just being Smucker — and to blame Trump for just being who we now know he is.

Really, there can’t be any surprise in getting known and expected actions.

For local Trump Republicans, perhaps, the real fault lies with the person in the mirror. Wanting to vote for a conservative is one thing; voting for knowingly flawed Trump Republicans is akin to being sheep instead of independently thinking individuals.

Voting other than Republican may have seemed difficult, but was obviously the better option in this case, when the two men’s flawed and dangerous characters were widely and well known.

Robert B. Evans

East Lampeter Township