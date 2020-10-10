James Buchanan, former president of the Franklin & Marshall Board of Trustees, is vilified by some as the worst U.S. president because he did not undertake measures when Southern states began seceding after Abraham Lincoln’s election in 1860.

It is estimated that, taking into account both sides, 620,000 soldiers died over the four years of the Civil War.

After being warned about the danger of COVID-19 in early 2020, President Donald Trump failed to act decisively to address the virus. Over 212,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

Trump often harps about the late-January partial travel ban from China as a meaningful action against COVID-19. However, more than 400,000 people entered the U.S. from China after the ban was instituted, it was reported in April. Trump also foolishly, in my view, continued to permit the entry of travelers from Europe until March, which might explain why New York was the epicenter of COVID-19 early on.

The real failure was not that Trump failed to prevent the pandemic from reaching the U.S., but that he failed to deal effectively with COVID-19 once it was here. His disdain for the threat and commonsense measures to minimize it, his failure to establish a national testing program and stockpiles of personal protective equipment and ventilators, and his administration’s pushback against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are all well-documented.

Buchanan was a one-term president. Trump also deserves to be. Let the historians decide who should be rated worse.

Tim Fluck

Manheim Township