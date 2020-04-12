I woke up one morning and retrieved the newspaper, got my coffee, then proceeded to almost get sick reading the lies that Paul Krugman of The New York Times wrote (“Trump’s delay, denial have brought us to this awful point,” March 29 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline). I cannot believe LNP | LancasterOnline even printed this column. Fact-check. Please.

President Donald Trump was, in my view, way out front of everyone in identifying and putting holds on incoming flights, setting up a team of scientists and getting the word out to everyone — all while Congress was dead-set on focusing on a failed impeachment proceeding, and even dragging its feet on that.

It is Trump who is trying to get the personal protective equipment and ventilators out to the hospitals and emergency workers, and again our Congress is more worried about getting more money for the arts, museums and immigrants than our own citizens. It is Trump up there every day reporting to America and taking on a press that seemingly only wants to report dirt, not facts.

I am one American who is glad we have a president who is putting our safety and health above the economy and politics. Keep up the good work, Mr. President.

Larry Smith

Leola