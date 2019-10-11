Dear liberal reader:
Thank you for the giggles “The Trumpian Ten Commandments” (Sept. 30 letter) gave me. I keep watching the group of would-be presidents all trying to convince me how smart they are. But I’m confused by how dumb they imply I am. Free health care means no-choice health care. Nor will it be free.
There seems to be a groupthink that the ultrarich will willingly part with their hard-earned wealth to share with the (insert random number) who are unwilling to get jobs that come with a great perk — health insurance.
One of the biggest questions I have is this: If the idealism in the original letter is so loving and caring for people, why does it reek of hate for white evangelicals? Have they ever done anything to you? Yeah, I’m white, and some would call me evangelical, but most of the “white evangelicals” I know don’t want to take freedoms away. Yes, I’ll admit there are radicals in that segment of the population, but just because they have the loudest mouths doesn’t mean they represent the whole group.
Yes, I voted for Donald Trump 2016, and likely will again in 2020. Simply put, it’s because I think Trump will take fewer freedoms from us than anyone of the opposing party will. Freedom to speak, to earn, to be who you want to be, and to drive the car you want. (Don’t forget, many marginalized Democrats drive an SUV.)
P.S.: I like all people; hopefully the dry humor shows through the text.
Gene Martin
Manheim