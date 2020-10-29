I understand why some people dislike President Donald Trump — his personality is a little abrasive at times. But I believe that personality has allowed him to achieve many things that former “nice” presidents couldn’t, such as moving the U.S. toward energy independence, so we aren’t dependent on the Middle East.

Or convincing our NATO allies to contribute more to their own defense; brokering peace treaties between Israel and four Arab countries; and lowering excessive taxes and regulations for companies, which gave them an incentive to bring jobs here.

Despite what the fake news says, I believe Trump lowered taxes for the middle class and is tougher on Russia and China than former presidents. With cooperation from Mexico, he got better control of our border, slowing down the flow of drugs, gang members and sex traffickers.

Perhaps most importantly, he replaced NAFTA, which I believe was massively robbing us, with a much fairer North American trade deal.

Before the pandemic struck, we had record low unemployment for minorities and record numbers of working Americans. The median household income was the highest on record.

I get it. Some of you are suffering from Trump derangement syndrome and are blinded by hate. But it’s impossible for Trump to be as bad as the fake news portrays him. And does anyone really believe that Joe Biden is physically and mentally capable of working seven days a week?

Glenn Martin

New Holland