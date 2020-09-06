No king. I do not want a king!

The White House is the people’s house. It is not a palace. The Hatch Act prohibits federal government employees from using the military or federal facilities for partisan political gain. The White House should not have been used for the Republican National Convention.

The Republican Party knew it had to hold the convention in a public venue. Trump used the presidency, the White House and the military via technology throughout the convention, and used White House property on the convention’s last night. Any member of his administration who was involved in this effort violated the Hatch Act.

Trump wants to be a king. I do not want a king!

Ginny Gibble

Lancaster Township