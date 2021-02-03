One thing I have not understood is how anyone could think the election was “stolen.” I know polls are not always reliable, but over the past four years, former President Donald Trump’s approval rating was typically in the upper 30s or lower 40s, no matter when it was tallied. That means that approximately 60% of Americans did not approve of him.

Why do Trump’s supporters think that would have changed on Election Day? Trump is the only president not to earn a 50% job approval rating at any point in his presidency since Gallup began measuring job approval in 1938. Therefore, why would one think that the majority of voters would have voted for him?

And, Congressman Lloyd Smucker, you know those numbers, too. Would it not have been helpful for you to be honest with your supporters about that? You had to know that Trump was not going to be reelected and I’m sure, as a politician yourself, you are and were very aware of Trump’s popularity numbers. I find it disingenuous and unconscionable for you to have tried to negate more than 3.45 million Pennsylvania votes for President Joe Biden, essentially disparaging the election officials and poll workers and invalidating the election results.

I ask you to resign, but I doubt you’ll do that. I dearly hope your right-minded Republican constituents will find a strong, ethical opponent to run against you in the Republican primary in 2022. Your constituents deserve better than you are seemingly willing to give.

Joyce Franz

East Hempfield Township