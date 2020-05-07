In Stuart Wesbury’s April 27 op-ed (“U.S. governance is unique and successful in pandemics”), he wrote, “I believe (President Donald) Trump will earn high marks for his leadership with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A front-page Los Angeles Times article in that same edition of LNP | LancasterOnline undermined Wesbury’s assessment. It reported grocery stores are now requiring employees to wear personal protective equipment, but are having trouble outfitting those employees with masks because distributors are delaying shipments.

As the article noted, “Washington, it seems, has contributed to the delay.” The federal government’s failure to establish a centralized procurement process means “states, cities and hospitals have scrambled to outbid each other — and the feds, too.”

Not surprisingly, Wesbury turned this failure into accolades by claiming Trump “understands what the federal government can and should do.” Wesbury praised this constitutional understanding as providing states and private enterprises freedom to make their own way, seemingly disregarding Trump’s own words, “When somebody’s president of the United States, the authority is total. And that’s the way it’s got to be. It’s total. And the governors know that."

So, how is Trump’s understanding playing out? His executive order recently made meat processing plants “essential,” overriding corporate, local or state authority. Trump is seemingly offering slaughterhouse laborers the Hobson’s choice between working jobs alongside potentially infected people or quitting, which of course disqualifies them for unemployment compensation.

Our founders devised the Constitution as a bulwark against heavy-handed government actions. They certainly wouldn’t give tyranny or incompetence high marks.

David H. Burke

Drumore