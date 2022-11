Donald Trump has thrown his hat into the presidential ring for the third time.

Wow. Trump seems to be the gift to the Democratic Party that just keeps on giving.

For those of you who think that President Joe Biden is not a viable candidate for 2024: With the potential quality of opposition like this, I believe the Democrats could take their shovels to Woodward Hill Cemetery, dig up James Buchanan to run as their standard-bearer and still win by a landslide.

John G. Grier

East Lampeter Township