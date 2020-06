Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is finally going to warn people when President Donald Trump is lying on his social media platform.

What a nice guy.

And Trump is complaining because he needs to lie to get reelected. He’s peddling the lie that mail-in voting will lead to massive fraud. He’s betting Democrats will avoid in-person voting because of the new coronavirus and doesn't want to give them a safe alternative.

Is this guy a genius, or what?

Ben Thompson Jr.

