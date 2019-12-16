Right now, it is hard to feel good about being from this area. When I heard the crowd in Hershey greeting President Donald Trump’s mention of Nancy Pelosi with a torrent of boos, I felt sick. How stupid do people in this area have to be? If you can read, if your eyes and ears are open, you should be able to determine the difference between facts and baloney, and you should know that our president is guilty and needs to be removed for the sake of our country and our democracy.
He has admitted disdain for our Constitution, our courts, our Congress, the rule of law and the separation of powers — things that have made America special.
He has flagrantly obstructed Congress; he has clearly involved foreign powers in our elections; and he has repeatedly violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause.
His business practices have been anything but a model of ethical behavior. In other words, he is a bigoted, hateful, crooked, larger-than-life reality star who will always put his own interests ahead of yours. He is laughing at you, and the moment you cease to praise him, he’ll regard you as he would a shoe-shine boy who couldn’t get the shine just right.
He and the GOP leaders who lack the guts to put our nation ahead of their own selfish aims are ruining this country for our children and perhaps their children, too. Pay attention to what is going on, and grow a spine.
Ron Rogers
East Hempfield Township